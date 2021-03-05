H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.77. 30,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

