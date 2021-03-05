Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $223.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.08 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $870.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $873.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

