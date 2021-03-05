Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the January 28th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,775,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

HAE stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.25. 282,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

