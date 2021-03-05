Handshake Achieves Market Cap of $105.21 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $105.21 million and $591,645.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,058.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.16 or 0.03143499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00368756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.40 or 0.01019996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00422117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00369997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00247018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00022428 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 359,279,014 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

