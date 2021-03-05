Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hanesbrands worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

