Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.53

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock has a market cap of $576.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 319,307 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

