Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Million

Brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report $20.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $25.16 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $98.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $111.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,822,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after acquiring an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 331,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

