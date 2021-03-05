Hans-Peter Hasler Purchases 200,000 Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) Stock

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) insider Hans-Peter Hasler bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Hans-Peter Hasler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Hans-Peter Hasler purchased 200,000 shares of Shield Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

STX stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 38 ($0.50). 1,417,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.28. The company has a market cap of £45.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62. Shield Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

