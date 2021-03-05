Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Commerzbank cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

