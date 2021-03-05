HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Up 5.3%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.46. 594,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 232,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $785.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

