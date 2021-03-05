DA Davidson Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Buy

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

