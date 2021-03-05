HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $72.14 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $72.14 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00463604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00068928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00077050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00466815 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.