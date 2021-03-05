Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.71

Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.71 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 32.30 ($0.42). Hardide plc (HDD.L) shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 35,325 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.71.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

