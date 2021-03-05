Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,174 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $7.78 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $760.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

