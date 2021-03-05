Harmony Price Hits $0.0379 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $351.57 million and $81.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00758601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,948,094,702 coins and its circulating supply is 9,271,079,702 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.

