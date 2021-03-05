Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.95. 273,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 265,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $204.68 million, a PE ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 106,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,733 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 229,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

