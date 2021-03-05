Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Up 8.4%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24. 185,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 132,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBIO. KeyCorp began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $75,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

