Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $258.42 or 0.00530427 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $128.63 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 519,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,750 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.