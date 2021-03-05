Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 1,504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,783,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRVSF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of HRVSF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 2,555,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,884. Harvest Health & Recreation has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

