Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.15, but opened at C$0.16. Harvest One Cannabis shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 209,069 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Get Harvest One Cannabis alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.91 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.