HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 244.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $7.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashBX has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00745374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043013 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.