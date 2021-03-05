HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Hits $339,248.51

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. HashCoin has a market cap of $339,248.51 and $25,621.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.