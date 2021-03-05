Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 3% against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $59,395.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.10 or 0.00749949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042661 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

