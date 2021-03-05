Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.75

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $135.41 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00463356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00069399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00082447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463336 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

