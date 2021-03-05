HC Wainwright Increases TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target to $37.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.49% from the company’s previous close.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $12.96 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $288.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Brian Windsor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

