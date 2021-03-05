Head to Head Comparison: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and The Blackstone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 2.11 $8.65 million $1.17 12.82 The Blackstone Group $7.34 billion 6.15 $2.05 billion $2.31 28.58

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and The Blackstone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Blackstone Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. The Blackstone Group has a consensus price target of $66.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than The Blackstone Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and The Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.78% 18.47% 9.33% The Blackstone Group N/A 15.06% 6.96%

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Blackstone Group pays out 166.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant minority investments in operating companies and greenfield development projects in energy and power, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. The Blackstone Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

