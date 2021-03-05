Head to Head Survey: Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beverly Hills Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.11%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 2.17 $25.24 million $2.51 14.51

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.77% 0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beverly Hills Bancorp

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

