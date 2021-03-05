Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.04 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.