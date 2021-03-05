Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post sales of $188.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.60 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $185.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $765.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $789.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $796.51 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $826.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

