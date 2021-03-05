HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.48 and last traded at $79.46. 1,273,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 989,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,589.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.