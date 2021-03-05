HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Cap of $234,393.95

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $234,393.95 and $17.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00751396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042379 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.