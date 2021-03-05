HeartBout Market Cap Hits $227,897.60 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $227,897.60 and approximately $17.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00747147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043029 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

