Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $241.62 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00298778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001994 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012674 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,514,692,161 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

