HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $1.11

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $386.70 million and $122,342.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00045681 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005499 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018744 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

