Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $166.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.80 million and the lowest is $158.90 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $694.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $701.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $716.59 million, with estimates ranging from $693.48 million to $728.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

