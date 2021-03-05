Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE:HLX opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.