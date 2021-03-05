Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.93

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 6738673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $881.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

