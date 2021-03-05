Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Shares Up 15.6%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)’s share price shot up 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.59. 3,935,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 1,296,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Hello Pal International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

