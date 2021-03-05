Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of -39.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn ($1.68) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -59.5%.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. 79,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,974. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

