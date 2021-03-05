Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.46

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 3443708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 380,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

