HempCoin (THC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,551.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,551.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.57 or 0.99801487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00086972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003518 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,891,913 coins and its circulating supply is 260,756,763 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

