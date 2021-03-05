Hempfusion Wellness (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Trading Down 3.1%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.86. 182,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 157,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

About Hempfusion Wellness (OTCMKTS:CBDHF)

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

