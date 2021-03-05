Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. 18,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.