Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded at Nord/LB

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nord/LB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

