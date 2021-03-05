Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.26% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $206,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 288.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667,304 shares of company stock valued at $609,855,725 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.