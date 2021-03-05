Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.41. 1,827,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 704,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.