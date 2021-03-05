HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $94,145.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 75.8% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $94,145.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

