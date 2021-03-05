Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Heron Therapeutics worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRTX opened at $16.95 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

