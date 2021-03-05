Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.63

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.63 and traded as high as C$15.46. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at C$15.38, with a volume of 39,724 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.63. The firm has a market cap of C$559.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

