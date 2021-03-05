Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 459,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,658. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

